Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel arrives to assume post

Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma became Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel on Tuesday, a year after a historic deal was signed to normalise ties with Israel.

Under the Abraham Accords, which former US president Donald Trump helped broker in August last year and signed on the White House lawn in September 2020, the UAE and Bahrain agreed to officially establish relations with Israel on condition it suspended the planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

“The opportunity to fulfil ... King Hamad Al Khalifa’s vision of peaceful coexistence with all nations is a privilege that I will hold in high regard,” Mr Al Jalahma said before landing in Tel Aviv.

The Bahraini diplomat posted pictures on Twitter of his touchdown in the Israeli capital.

"A historic journey in the making accompanied by my wife. We are both very excited!" he said.

A historic journey in the making accompanied by my wife. We are both very excited! pic.twitter.com/3qKstuNiZk — Khaled Al Jalahma (@BahrainAmbIsr) August 31, 2021

Mr Al Jalahma landed at Ben Gurion International Airport where he was greeted by Gil Haskel, chief of state protocol at Israel's Foreign Ministry.

The Bahraini diplomat served as the foreign ministry's director of operations and before that was deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the US from 2009 to 2013.

Last November, Bahrain and Israel agreed to open embassies in their respective capitals.

Israel named Itay Tagner as its charge d'affaires to Bahrain and Eitan Naeh as charge d’affaires to the UAE in January.

In February, Mohamed Al Khaja was named the UAE's first ambassador to Israel.

Last month, Mr Al Khaja took part in an inauguration ceremony in Tel Aviv with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to officially open the Emirati embassy in Israel.

Morocco and Sudan also joined Bahrain and the UAE in officially establishing relations with Israel.

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Sassuolo v Bologna (11.45pm) Saturday Brescia v Torino (6pm) Inter Milan v Verona (9pm) Napoli v Genoa (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Verona (3.30pm) Udinese v SPAL (6pm) Sampdoria v Atalanta (6pm) Lazio v Lecce (6pm) Parma v Roma (9pm) Juventus v Milan (11.45pm)

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

