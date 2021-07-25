Amir Hayek appointed Israel's first ambassador to the UAE

Amir Hayek, the new Israeli ambassador to UAE.

Israel has appointed Amir Hayek as its ambassador to the UAE, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday.

In a message shared on Twitter, Mr Lapid said Mr Hayek was "rich in experience and knowledge in the fields of economics and tourism". He added that Mr Hayek "is the right man to institutionalise the bridge between Israel and the Emirates".

"After the opening of the embassy, it was time to appoint the first ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Good luck Amir."

Mr Hayek is currently the head of the Israel Hotels Association and former CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Israel.

Israel's head of mission to the UAE, Eitan Na'eh, has been in place since January, a few months after the UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in a historic peace agreement.

