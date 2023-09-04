Saudi Arabia to see torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding in Makkah region

Extreme weather to hit most cities as National Centre of Meteorology issues 'yellow' warning

A flooded street following heavy rain in the Saudi city of Jeddah in 2022. AFP

Rain, thunderstorms and floods are forecast to hit Saudi Arabia's Makkah region from Monday until Friday.

The region's Crisis and Disaster Management Centre has called on residents to take precautions and avoid places where water accumulates, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said that most cities in the region will see thunderstorms and dust storms until the end of the week. It issued a “yellow” warning on social media.

The Hajj ministry said people should wear masks in crowded places.

Authorities said temperatures are expected to gradually drop and influenza is likely to spread more quickly this month, SPA reported.

