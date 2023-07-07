More than 170,000 Hajj pilgrims visited Madinah

The number of pilgrims to visit Madinah after the Hajj pilgrimage has reached 173,905, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The city co-ordinated arrangements to be able to welcome pilgrims arriving to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit prominent Islamic landmarks after the end of the Hajj season.

The number of arrivals for Thursday, according to the Hajj and Visit Committee, was 40,591 pilgrims, of whom 35,855 arrived aboard 945 flights. The Pilgrims Centre, meanwhile, received 2,566 and the Haramain train station received 2,170 pilgrims.

Hajj 2023 ended on Saturday and many pilgrims who did not visit Islam’s second holiest city before their pilgrimage headed to Madinah this week.

Last year, Saudi authorities allowed one million pilgrims to participate in Hajj. This year, the number exceeded 1.8 million.