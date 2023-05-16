Bahrain and Qatar to resume flights

Bahrain and Qatar will resume direct flights between the two countries later this month.

The flights will resume from May 25 “in accordance with what was agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two brotherly countries”, state-run media in Bahrain announced on Monday.

Read more Qatar looks to boost technology and tourism sectors after buzz of World Cup

Last month, Qatar and Bahrain resumed their diplomatic ties more than two years after an Arab boycott of Doha was lifted.

The Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting in April at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh where the decision was made, the two countries said in separate statements.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in the affairs of regional states, which Doha denied.

The end of the dispute came in 2021 when Qatar joined other GCC states in Saudi Arabia to unveil the AlUla declaration aimed at forming a “unified and geostrategic bloc” to face common challenges.