King Salman hopes for regional peace and stability in Eid message

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Friday said he hoped stability and security would prevail across the world as Muslims celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is observed with morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts and charitable donations.

"With Allah's help, we hope that Eid comes and offers stability, security and reassurance to our region and the entire world," King Salman said in a speech that was delivered by Salman Al Dossary, the Minister of Media.

He greeted Saudi citizens, residents and Muslims around the world for the holiday.

Giving thanks for "Allah the Almighty's uncountable blessings", King Salman said millions of Muslim pilgrims were able to perform Umrah during Ramadan this year.

"This would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of numerous government sectors to serve Umrah pilgrims and enable them to do so with ease and comfort," he said.

Thursday was the 29th and final day of Ramadan this year. The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent Moon is seen, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

"May Allah return to us Eid for many years, as we, you, our country, and all the countries of the world enjoy security, peace and tranquillity," King Salman said.

The Saudi monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also exchanged Eid greetings with leaders of the region and of Muslim countries around the world.