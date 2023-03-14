Tornado rips through Taif in Saudi Arabia

A huge sand tornado rolled through Taif in the Makkah province of Saudi Arabia, alarming many residents.

A video on social media showed the moment the tornado tore across a field, swallowing stones and rocks in its path.

Saudi resident Salman Al Otaibi tweeted the damage caused by the tornado on Monday.

اعصار عصر اليوم في الهجن كبري عشيرة شمال #الطائف سبب تلفيات والحمد لله مانتج عنها اصابات pic.twitter.com/9pVyln2TpG — سلمان علي بن عالي العتيبيT⛈🏺🎨 (@SalmanAliOtaibi) March 12, 2023

The National Center of Meteorology warned on Sunday of thunderstorms of varying intensity to hit most Saudi regions over the next week.

Moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms, accompanied by over 50kph sandstorms, hail and flash floods are expected to hit most provinces in the kingdom.

Torrential rain may occur which will result in low visibility, as the centre called residents to follow the weather information through its communication services and media channels and to follow the instructions of the concerned authorities.

A tornado, made visible by a distinctive funnel-shaped cloud, is an air storm characterised by a rotating conical cloud, a condensing funnel and a cloud of rotating dust.