Higher rainfall expected in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan

Higher-than-average rainfall is forecast to hit most regions of Saudi Arabia during Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 22.

According to Aqeel Al Aqeel, a weather analyst at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the rate of precipitation during Ramadan would be higher in most regions of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Al Ekhbariya news, Mr Al Aqeel said that he expected the weather at the beginning of the month of Ramadan to be moderate in the northern, eastern, and central regions of Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan will coincide with spring this year and thus the probability of the rate of precipitation will increase, and temperatures will also increase by 1ºC, he told Al Ekhbariya on Tuesday.

The temperature will be higher by 1.5ºC in the regions of Tabuk, Al Jouf and Hail.

However, temperatures will rise towards the end of Ramadan in Makkah and coastal regions surrounding it.

He said NCM will issue a detailed report on weather before Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia raised the rain alert level in Jeddah in Decembe during heavy downpours. Rain alerts were issued for many cities in the Makkah region including Jeddah, Rabigh and Taif.

For Friday prayers, authorities in Makkah allocated safe gathering points for people to temporarily park vehicles during the downpours. They urged residents to keep track of conditions through the NCM's platforms.

Schools and universities in parts of the kingdom moved to remote learning, after authorities warned people of heavy rain and advised everyone to remain indoors.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on March 23, although the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the country's Moon-sighting committee.