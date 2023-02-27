Omani pupil in stable condition after falling from school bus

A driver has been arrested by Omani police after a pupil fell from a moving school bus.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage from members of the public.

The recording shows the schoolgirl standing by the open door of the vehicle before falling on to the road.

She attempts to get to her feet but is unable to do so.

Three pupils come to her aid as the school bus is shown circling back to the scene.

“A video circulated on social media showing a student fell from a moving bus," Royal Oman Police tweeted on Monday.

"Following the video, the driver has been arrested and legal procedures are under way in this regard.”

The force did not specify when the incident took place.

Education authorities said the girl was in a stable condition, without elaborating.

the Directorate General of Education for Al Dakhiliyah Governorate said that it £followed the incident with interest, and confirms the stability of the female student’s health condition".

The authority called on school bus drivers to adhere to road safety rules.

Adil Al Kasbi, an Omani TV and radio presenter, shared the video on his Twitter account, which has more than 156,000 followers.

He said supervisors should be placed on school buses to prevent such accidents.