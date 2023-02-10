Etisalat allows users free calls to Turkey and Syria

Etisalat by e&, the UAE's biggest telecoms operator, announced that it is offering free calls from its UAE network to Syria and Turkey for a week as part of its humanitarian response to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the two countries.

The offer applies from February 9 until February 16, and all Etisalat by e& mobile (consumer & business) customers will be able to stay connected with their families and loved ones in Syria and Turkey, with the possibility of using up to 1,000 free minutes.

Read more UAE volunteers to deliver support for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria

Customers travelling to Syria and Turkey on roaming can receive free incoming calls and make unlimited outgoing calls to the UAE or within Syria and Turkey.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, as hopes fade for finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather.

Officials and medics said 17,134 people have died in Turkey and 3,317 in Syria, bringing the total to 20,451.

Turkish officials said more than 70,000 people have been injured across 10 south-eastern provinces hit hardest by the quake.