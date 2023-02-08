Bahrain and Qatar hold talks following AlUla agreement

Ministers from Bahrain and Qatar met for talks in Riyadh this week following the 2021 AlUla declaration to renormalise ties.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).

Bahrain's delegation was led by Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Qatar's Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, represented his nation.

The AlUla Declaration, issued at the AlUla Summit in Saudi Arabia in January 2021, followed a years-long dispute between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours over Doha's support for radical groups in the region.

The dispute ended with a firm pledge to strengthen the Arab alliance against Iran.

At present, there are no direct flights between Qatar and Bahrain, but discussions towards resuming them are taking place.