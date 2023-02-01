Jasem Al Budaiwi begins term as GCC secretary general

Jasem Al Budaiwi officially begins his term as GCC secretary general on Wednesday after a transition ceremony at the general secretariat in Riyadh, with outgoing chief Nayef Al Hajraf, also from Kuwait, handing over responsibilities.

In his farewell speech, Mr Al Hajraf said he saw a “great advancement in a renewed thinking in the capitals of the Gulf, one of a translation of the ambitious visions of inspiring leaders who look to the future with hope and determination”.

Mr Budaiwi, Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, began a diplomatic career with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992 as diplomatic attache in the office of the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs.

In December, during their annual summit in Riyadh, leaders of the GCC agreed that Kuwait should retain the position of secretary general of the council for a second consecutive term.

مقتطفات من الحفل الذي أقيم برعاية وحضور معالي الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لاستقبال معالي الأمين المعيّن لمجلس التعاون#مجلس_التعاون pic.twitter.com/gM9I07c7Ne — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) January 31, 2023

Mr Al Budaiwi will be the GCC's third secretary general from Kuwait after Mr Al Hajraf and Abdullah Yaqoub Bishara, who was the first person to hold the post after the council was established.

Mr Bishara’s tenure was to last 11 years, making him the longest-serving of the six to have held the position.

During Mr Al Hajraf’s tenure, the GCC countries dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 summit, the UAE's hosting of Expo 2020 and Qatar's hosting of the Fifa 2022 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia also hosted three GCC summits, a GCC-US summit, and a GCC-China summit.

Mr Al Hajraf was also the GCC chief in charge when the council hosted the AlUla summit in Saudi Arabia, when Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim attended a Gulf summit for the first time since 2017.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain restored diplomatic ties with Qatar at the AlUla summit after years of strained relations.