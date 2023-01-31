Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the phone call, the leaders discussed issues of common interest and reviewed bilateral relations, it said.

In September, the kingdom brokered an arrangement that allowed 10 foreign prisoners of war held by Russia to be released.

The released prisoners were from the US, UK, Morocco, Sweden and Croatia.

At the time, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Crown Prince for his mediation on Twitter.

“Had a cordial conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Thanked him for facilitating the release of foreign citizens, involvement in mediation and the leading role of Saudi Arabia in the region,” he said.

“We discussed Ukraine’s energy security, postwar recovery and joint investment projects.”

Had a cordial conversation with 🇸🇦 Crown Prince Mohammed bin #Salman. Thanked for facilitation in the release of foreign citizens, involvement in mediation and the leading role of 🇸🇦 in the region. We discussed 🇺🇦's energy security, post-war recovery and joint investment projects — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Crown Prince’s mediation efforts showcased the country's commitment to global peace and security.

“The kingdom is grateful for the co-operation and goodwill showed by Ukraine and Russia towards the Crown Prince’s mediation efforts to secure the release of POWs from five nations. We believe that constructive dialogue is the best path forward to ending this conflict,” he said.

On Saturday, Russia’s Defence Ministry accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, which left 14 dead and wounded 24 others.

A former Nato chief has warned Mr Putin that an attack on any member of the nuclear-armed alliance would pose “an existential risk to the Russian motherland”.

Bucha's Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk visited Washington on Monday to demand that the world hold Russia accountable for the atrocities perpetrated in the Ukrainian city during its March occupation.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he would not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help its defence against Russia's invasion.