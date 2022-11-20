Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Doha for World Cup opening ceremony

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha on Saturday night to attend the World Cup's opening ceremony on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed was invited by Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and was received by his deputy, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6pm UAE time.

The games begin on Sunday evening when the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. It will mark a fresh start for the sport in a new territory that hopes to be remembered for state-of-the-art venues and a unique cultural experience.

Qatar will go on to play Senegal and the Netherlands.

The World Cup will be played at eight venues across Qatar. The main venue of the tournament is the Lusail Stadium, which will also host the final.

The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.