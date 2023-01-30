Vladimir Putin threatened to kill me, says Boris Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him “I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute”, before the invasion of Ukraine.

The “extraordinary” conversation took place in February, Mr Johnson said, after he visited Kyiv in a last-ditch attempt to show western support for Ukraine amid growing fears of a Russian assault.

He made the claim in a new three-part series for BBC 2 looking at how the West dwith Mr Putin in the years leading to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson, a vocal backer of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Kyiv in early February to warn Russia that an invasion would prove disastrous.

He left Downing Street in September after being forced from office.

Mr Johnson recalled that he warned Mr Putin there would be tougher western sanctions if he ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

He said he told Mr Putin that the escalation would see western states increase support for Ukraine, meaning “more Nato, not less Nato” on Russia’s borders.

A tank, seen left, fires a round in Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

“He said, ‘Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join Nato any time soon,’ … and I said, ‘Well it’s not going to join Nato for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectively well',” Mr Johnson said of the call.

“He sort of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’, or something like that.

“I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also spoke to the Putin vs The West programme, to be broadcast on Monday evening, about his journey to Moscow in February as he sought to reach a breakthrough and avert war.

He recalls speaking to Russia’s Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu, and chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov.

Turkeysold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine. They can fly at an altitude of 7,500 metres and swoop down to attack targets. AFP

“And I remember saying to Minister Shoigu, ‘They will fight,’ and he said, ‘My mother is Ukrainian, they won’t'," Mr Wallace said.

"He also said he had no intention of invading. That would be vran’e in the Russian language. Vran’e I think is sort of a demonstration of bullying or strength: 'I’m going to lie to you. You know I’m lying. I know you know I’m lying and I’m still going to lie to you'.

"He knew I knew and I knew he knew. But I think it was about saying I’m powerful.

“It was the fairly chilling but direct lie of what they were not going to do that I think to me confirmed they were going to do it.

"I remember as we were walking out, Gen Gerasimov said, ‘Never again will we be humiliated. We used to be the fourth army in the world, we’re now number two. It’s now America and us.’

"And there in that minute was that sense of potentially why [they were doing this].”

The programme also hears from Mr Zelenskyy about his efforts to win over Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“I told him, ‘Jens, I want to join Nato, do you see us in Nato?’ Because nothing would defend our country except for actual membership,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“I said, ‘It’s just unfair and not nice. You don’t see us as equals.’ I told him that our army is ready, our society is ready, and I believed that Nato is not ready.”

He tells of his frustration with the Nato position before the conflict.

“If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today I can stop it with? Or if you can’t give it to me, then stop it yourself.”