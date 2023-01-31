Missing Saudi citizen found dead in US lake

The body of a young Saudi citizen who went missing on Friday has been found in a lake in the northern US.

Abdulrahman Al Anzi, 29, drowned in Lake Erie during a stay in Cleveland, Ohio, local news channel Fox 8 reported.

Police were called to the scene on Monday and Mr Al Anzi's body was recovered by the Cleveland Fire Department.

Mr Al Anzi's elder brother Badr told Okaz newspaper that his brother accompanied him to the US nearly three months ago.

Mr Al Anzi went out to dinner with a relative on Thursday evening. He was not seen alive after walking away alone during the trip.

“I was informed of the disappearance of my brother at around 2.30am on Friday,” he said.

He informed the Saudi embassy and the consulate in the US and a search was led by local authorities.

Cleveland's police department tweeted that Mr Al Anzi was on a night out with his friends in the downtown area on Thursday night, At about 2.30am a group went to the East 9th Street Pier to look at the lake.

When his friends wanted to leave, Al Anzi reportedly walked away from them, the police and local Fox 8 News reported. The group searched for him without success, police said.

The incident happened days after Saudi citizen Al Walid Al Gharbi was stabbed to death in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, from Georgia, is accused of killing the student, 25, in his apartment building.