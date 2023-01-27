US woman arrested over killing of Saudi student

A woman suspected of stabbing a Saudi scholarship student to death was arrested on Friday in Philadelphia, local media reported.

Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, from Columbus, Georgia, is in police custody, Abc WPVI-TV said.

She is suspected of murder, robbery, burglary and other related offences.

Al-Walid Al-Gharibi was found dead inside his residential building after he was stabbed on Monday at about 11.50am EST.

Police say officers found him with a stab wound to the neck in a third-floor bathroom. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after discovering Mr Al-Gharibi's body, police offered a reward of $20,000 for those providing information leading to the arrest of Ms Rodgers.

The 25-year-old computer science student had two months to go before graduating and returning to Saudi Arabia, his father said.

His mobile phone and other valuables were stolen before the suspect fled the scene. Police have not said what led to the stabbing or if Ms Rodgers knew the victim.

Mr Al-Walid's father told Saudi newspaper Okaz that she was a neighbour living in the flat opposite and that his son's body was found in her bathroom.

The suspect was said to have been preparing to move out and asked Mr Al-Walid to help her carry some of her belongings.