Sadiq Khan sends new year's message from Makkah

London Mayor posts an image on Twitter that shows him praying during Umrah pilgrimage

Sadiq Khan is the first Muslim mayor of London. He has held the position since 2016. PA
Mona Farag
Dec 30, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a new year's message from Makkah.

A post on his official Twitter account on Thursday showed Mr Khan praying in front of the Kaaba as some Umrah pilgrims performed the circumambulation ritual at the sacred site in Saudi Arabia.

During his Umrah pilgrimage, he visited Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Khan was born in Tooting, south London, to a working-class British-Pakistani family. In 2016, he became the first Muslim mayor of the city.

He won a second term last year as many of his Labour Party colleagues lost in elections across England.

Updated: December 30, 2022, 5:38 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL