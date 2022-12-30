Sadiq Khan sends new year's message from Makkah

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a new year's message from Makkah.

A post on his official Twitter account on Thursday showed Mr Khan praying in front of the Kaaba as some Umrah pilgrims performed the circumambulation ritual at the sacred site in Saudi Arabia.

A blessed end to 2022.



During this special time for so many families, I am grateful to have been able to visit the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage with my family.



Here's to a wonderful 2023. pic.twitter.com/LHX7YkKfIX — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 29, 2022

During his Umrah pilgrimage, he visited Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Khan was born in Tooting, south London, to a working-class British-Pakistani family. In 2016, he became the first Muslim mayor of the city.

He won a second term last year as many of his Labour Party colleagues lost in elections across England.