Yemen forms political committee to oversee peace process

Yemen’s internationally recognised government has formed a political committee that will oversee the peace process, an official told The National on Wednesday.

The committee will be led by Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak and top officials, said the official, who did not want to be named.

“The political committee will be responsible for managing the peace process, technically and politically,” they said.

It will report to Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and is composed of members from the country’s north and south.

“Other committees will branch out and will discuss and consult on many issues,” said the official.

It comes as a UN-backed truce between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognised government expired earlier this month.

It came into force in April and raised hopes for a longer pause in fighting as the civil war in Yemen entered its eighth year.

The ceasefire came to an end on October 2.

The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, last week expressed his regret that the truce was not extended, saying that this would lead to a further deterioration in the country's situation.

The top UN official said hopes for a renewal are possible and called for the engagement of the two parties.

“I personally believe that there is still a possibility for the parties to come to an agreement. The stakes are this high,” Mr Grundberg told the UN Security Council.

He said Yemen's warring parties now have a choice before them.

“They can choose to preserve and build on the truce and take the path towards peace as is expected from them by the Yemeni population. Otherwise, a return to war would mean renewed and increasing suffering for the civilian population,” he said.

The war in Yemen started in 2014 after the takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Houthis, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene on behalf of the internationally recognised government.