Oman and Zanzibar plan $500 mln joint investments

President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi and his delegation on Thursday signed three agreements with Omani companies and government establishments which is worth over $500 million in what he called “ventures that tied up historical ties” between the two sides.

During his three-day visit to the Sultanate, Mr Mwinyi addressed local business directors as well as government officials before the signing ceremonies at the Bustan Palace Hotel in Muscat.

“These are the agreements that will cement our historical ties between our two countries. The ventures will also bring the two peoples closer together to work an areas of common concerns," he told the delegates.

Read More What is the House of Wonders? Why Zanzibar landmark is such an important part of regional history

"Zanzibar and Oman used the trade winds to do businesses and now we are embarking on new technologies to do the same in modern times.”

The agreements included establishing a Knowledge Transfer centre, a Digital Infrastructure Platform, as well as setting up a Data Park to store both private and public information aimed to smooth out joint business ventures.

Mr Mwinyi also urged delegates to start talks on tourism ventures between the two countries and promised to create a “fruitful environment” for investors in the sector.

Expand Autoplay Nizwa Fort in Nizwa, Oman. All pictures: Victor Besa / The National

“Zanzibar has all the attractions and is a major tourist destination. Omanis are not strangers to this fact and I would urge them to come invest in tourism and we will create a fruitful environment of investments,” Dr Mwinyi said on the sidelines of the meeting to Omani businessmen.

Investments experts say the agreements will be “fast-tracked” since both sides are keen to get the projects to take off as soon as possible.

Expand Autoplay Archaeologists at work inside the Old Fort of Stone Town in Zanzibar. Two trenches were dug to a depth of two metres. Photo: Tim Power

“I don’t see any hiccups or delays in the signed investments of these projects. I visited Zanzibar a month ago and I could see a number of Omani business people already engaging in investment discussions,” Ali Al Khanjari, one of the business delegates who was present at the signing ceremony, told The National.

“As Dr Mwinyi said, it’s the common heritage which is the guiding light for the signed joint ventures.”

Zanzibar was part of Oman’s overseas territory in the 19th century where its dhows regularly sailed the Indian Ocean to establish a thriving trade between Asia and East Africa.