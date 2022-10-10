Kuwaiti Emir travels to Italy for medical treatment

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf travelled to Italy on Saturday for a regular medical check-up, state news agency Kuna reported.

He was received by the Gulf country's ambassador to Italy, Nasser Al Qahtani, and members of the embassy.

News of the Emir's travel plans coincided with Kuwait postponing the first session of its newly elected parliament by a week to October 18. The date was changed by an Emiri decree.

Government spokesman Tariq Al Muzram said that “a decree was issued to postpone the convening of the National Assembly meeting for the first regular session of the legislative term, based on Article (106) of the Kuwaiti constitution”.

The article stipulates that the Emir may postpone the meeting of the National Assembly by decree for a period not exceeding one month, and the postponement shall not be repeated during the same session except with the approval of the assembly.

The Emir's trip comes after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah as prime minister last Wednesday and approved a new Cabinet following legislative elections.