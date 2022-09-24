German chancellor visits Saudi Arabia at start of two-day Gulf tour

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, accompanied by a large industry delegation, for a two-day Gulf tour that includes Qatar.

Mr Scholz was received at Jeddah airport by Prince Khalid Al Faisal, governor of Makkah region, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan, and other senior officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He later met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was scheduled to meet a group of Saudi women.

The chancellor hopes to agree to new energy partnerships with the oil and gas-rich Gulf states after losing supplies from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a meeting in Jeddah on September 24. EPA

In his weekly video message published on Saturday, Mr Scholz said Germany was facing one challenge after another in responding to the energy crisis created by the war in Ukraine.

“We have made far-reaching decisions in Germany since the beginning of the year, ensuring that we can secure the supply of coal, oil and gas,” he said. “We can say today: We’ll probably get through. But no sooner have we succeeded than the next task arises.”

Germany’s economy is already on the verge of a recession amid soaring prices and the prospect of a difficult winter after Russia halted gas shipments, which Germany relied on more than many of its neighbours.

German government sources say Berlin wants to extend co-operation on new technologies, such as green hydrogen produced using renewable energy, which Germany could import in vast quantities from Gulf states.

The chancellor is also seeking to strengthen political co-operation with regional powers.

"We have to work with Saudi Arabia if we want to sort out, for example, the question of the war in Yemen or tackle the Iranian question," a government source told AFP.