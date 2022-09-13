Girl, 4, dies in Qatar after being left on a bus

A four-year-old girl was found dead on a school bus in Qatar, hours after she was supposed to be dropped off at her private kindergarten.

Minsa Maryam fell asleep on the bus travelling to her school in the eastern city of Al Wakrah, local media have reported.

The girl, from Kerala, India, was reportedly found at 11.30am on Sunday and taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

Minister of Education Buthaina Al Nuaimi on Monday offered her condolences to the girl's parents, Abilash Chacko and Soumya.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirmed the death of a kindergarten student at a private school. It said it had “started an investigation into the incident” along with respective authorities.

The Ministry, as well as the respective authorities will take the necessary measures as well as the maximum punishment against the aggressors with regards to regulations and according to the results of the ongoing investigation. — وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) September 11, 2022

In a tweet, the ministry said that affirmed its commitment to ensuring the highest quality of security. It said it “will take the necessary measures as well as the maximum punishment against the aggressors,” following the outcome of the investigation.