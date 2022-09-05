Saudi Arabia donates $3.5m to IAEA for safe use of nuclear technology

Saudi Arabia on Sunday donated $3.5 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Ministry of Energy said that $2.5m would be donated to the IAEA initiative to modernise its Seibersdorf laboratories (ReNuAL2). It said this would "contribute to strengthening the nuclear and radiological regulatory capabilities”. The ministry added that this would maximise the uses of nuclear techniques and provide resources and services to IAEA member states to ensure the safe use of nuclear technology.

The remaining $1m will support the IAEA initiative the Zoonotic Diseases Integrated Action (Zodiac). This was launched by the IAEA to help to “prevent the outbreaks of infectious zoonotic diseases with the use of nuclear techniques”. The donation would also further enhance the level of preparedness and response to such diseases, as well as early detection of their causes, the Ministry of Energy said.

“These donations come as an extension of the kingdom's continuous support for the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency and its initiatives aimed at developing its capabilities in a manner that enhances its vital role in harnessing the atom for peace,” SPA reported.