Jeddah summit calls on Iran to co-operate with nuclear watchdog

Arab leaders on Saturday urged Iran to work with UN nuclear inspectors and said everyone must take steps to preserve regional security following a major summit in Jeddah with visiting US President Joe Biden.

Leaders of GCC states were joined by the US president as well as King Abdullah of Jordan, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi of Iraq and President Abdel Fatah El Sisi of Egypt.

The meeting, titled the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, discussed issues from energy and food security to the threat from Iran and regional stability.

The final communique from leaders urged Tehran to “co-operate with regional states and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to maintain stability”.

They called on Tehran "to keep the Arab Gulf region free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain regional and international security and stability," said the statement.

Co-operation and integration between nation states will bring about a common vision of regional peace and prosperity, leaders said.

They urged all in the region to "jointly address the challenges it faces, and adhere to the rules of good-neighbourliness, mutual respect and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity".

US relations with the Gulf during the past few years have been ruled by multiple issues, notably Washington's push for a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme after then president Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord and Tehran ramped up enrichment.

There is increased concern for security after attacks on Saudi oil facilities in 2019 claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and similar strikes on the UAE in January 2020.

On Yemen, the officials welcomed the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, expressing their hope that a political solution would be reached in accordance with the UN resolutions.

"The leaders called on all Yemeni parties to seize the opportunity and start direct negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations."

They stressed the importance of continuing humanitarian and economic support for the Yemeni people, and ensuring aid agencies gain access to all parts of Yemen, said the statement.

Since 2014, Yemen has been marred in a civil conflict that has left millions on the brink of starvation.

They also urged international parties to work to end the war in Ukraine and stressed the importance of facilitating the export of grain and supporting food security in countries affected by the conflict.

"With regard to the war in Ukraine, the leaders reiterate the need for international law to be followed and to ensure that the use of force is not used," said the statement.

The Arab officials urged the international community to "double its efforts to reach a peaceful solution, end human suffering, to support refugees, displaced people and those affected by war," said the statement.

"We also call on the facilitation of the export of grain and foodstuffs, and support food security for those impacted by the war."