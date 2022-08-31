Yemenis criticise UN for lack of action on Taez attacks

Pro-government Yemenis have criticised UN statements urging the Houthi rebel group to refrain from military escalation in Hodeidah. This comes after the militants launched an attack in the besieged city of Taez that killed 10 members of Yemen's army on Monday.

On Tuesday, the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement said it "observed with great concern the significant military presence" of Houthi militants in the port city in the past days.

But despite the UN's negative stance towards the Houthi mobilisation of forces in Hodeidah, pro-government activists still accused the international body of leniency towards the Houthis after the attacks on Taez.

Up until the time of publication, the UN had not officially condemned the incident in Taez.

On Tuesday, Yemen's Parliament Speaker Sheikh Sultan Al Barakani met the UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg to discuss the recent developments.

Mr Al Barakani said the Houthis "are not serious in dealing with the peace process, given that they had committed hundreds of violations to the UN truce, including the attack on Taez", state news agency Saba reported.

The deadly incident on military forces in Taez also blocked the only road leading to the de facto capital Aden, where the internationally recognised government is now based.

"The Houthi militia are not a partner in making peace," the Parliament Speaker said.

"We call on the UN envoy and international community to shoulder their responsibility to deter the Houthi militia."

Pro-Houthis soldiers patrol at a street in Sanaa, Yemen, 27 June 2022. EPA

Activist Fahad Al Khlefi called Monday's incident "a fully formed crime", and not a mere breach of the continuing truce.

"There needs to be a clear position by the UN special envoy towards this crime," he said.

Taez has been under Houthi siege for six years, and a main sticking point for the warring parties in reaching a political agreement to end the war.

The UN and the Yemeni government have repeatedly called on the Houthis to reopen roads in and around Taez to allow much-needed aid to flow in and alleviate people's suffering by improving mobility out of the governorate.

A military committee engaged in UN-brokered talks with the Houthis in the Jordanian capital, Amman, also said it has suspended negotiations "until further notice" due to the Houthi breach of the truce.