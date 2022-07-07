Saudi Arabia announces sacking of senior officials at Hajj services company

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

The chief executive and another senior official have been dismissed from a company in Saudi Arabia that provides services to Hajj pilgrims, the kingdom said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the pair were sacked for failing to provide proper services to pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The company and the officials were not identified, but the ministry said the pair would be the subject of an investigation.

Hajj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, begins on Thursday. More than a million pilgrims from around the globe will take part.

The number of pilgrims was restricted over the past two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry has repeated its commitment to providing proper services to pilgrims, saying it would not tolerate any shortcomings that affect those who perform Hajj.

It said field teams will monitor companies throughout the pilgrimage.