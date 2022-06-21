Omani fishermen lost at sea return after ten days

The two men were rescued by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency

Omani fishermen Salem Al Jaafari and Ali Al Jaafari, who went missing at sea on June 9. Photo: Screengrab
Mona Farag
Jun 21, 2022
After surviving more than 10 days in the middle of the Arabian Sea, two Omani fishermen were reunited with their families in Muscat.

Twenty-one-year-old Salim Al Jaafari and Ali Al Jaafari, 29, set sail from the shores of Al Ashkharah on Thursday, June 9.

They were found on Sunday by Pakistani fishermen after their boat's engine failed. Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency was then alerted.

The Omani fishermen were taken to Karachi and met Mohammed Al Mabsali, Oman's consul general, and Brig Gen Shaheen Mohammed, head of Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency.

Both men were cleared by a doctor to travel back to Oman as soon as possible.

Royal Oman Police tweeted their thanks to those involved with the rescue efforts.

“I advise fishermen to take all precautions and listen to the weather forecast before heading out to sea,” said Mr Marhoun, ambassador of Oman to Pakistan.

“I also want to thank the Pakistani authorities and Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency for their assistance.”

Updated: June 21, 2022, 8:38 AM
