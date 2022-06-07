Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein meets counterpart in Kuwait

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mishal Al Sabah on Tuesday in Kuwait.

Prince Hussein landed at Kuwait International Airport and later praised the historic ties between Kuwait and Jordan. Sheikh Mishal praised the important role played by Jordan in enhancing stability in the region, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Sabah and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah meet in Kuwati City. AFP

The pair discussed boosting bilateral co-operation and exchanged greetings from their leaders. The delegations later ate lunch together.

The talks were attended by Jordanian Ambassador to Kuwait Saqr Abu Shatal, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mustafa Khalifa, and a number of senior Kuwaiti officials.

Prince Hussein met Jordanians living in Kuwait, telling them they are the ambassadors for Jordan who represent him well through their achievements in different sectors.