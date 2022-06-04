Kuwait struck by magnitude 5 earthquake

Several parts of Kuwait felt tremors in the early hours of Saturday as an earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the nation, the ministry of information tweeted.

سجلت الشبكة الوطنية الكويتية لرصد الزلازل بالمعهد اليوم السبت الموافق 4/6/2022 زلزالا بقوة 5 بمقياس ريختر جنوب غرب الأحمدي، وقد حدث في تمام الساعة 04:28:02 صباحا بتوقيت دولة الكويت، وعلى عمق 5 كيلومتر بباطن الأرض.



وكما شعر فيه العديد من المواطنين والمقيمين في أنحاء البلاد. pic.twitter.com/2AGAy8KiV1 — معهد الكويت للأبحاث العلمية (@kisrofficial) June 4, 2022

The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5...southwest of Al Ahmadi.

The earthquake occurred at 4:28am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

No damage was reported, Kuwait's civil defence said.