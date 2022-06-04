Kuwait struck by magnitude 5 earthquake

No damage was reported

Kuwait City, Kuwait, where a magnitude 5 earthquake hit on Saturday morning. EPA
The National
Jun 04, 2022
Several parts of Kuwait felt tremors in the early hours of Saturday as an earthquake of magnitude 5 struck the nation, the ministry of information tweeted.

The Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5...southwest of Al Ahmadi.

The earthquake occurred at 4:28am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

No damage was reported, Kuwait's civil defence said.

Updated: June 04, 2022, 6:18 AM
