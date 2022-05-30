Fire breaks out at tent market in Kuwait’s Al Rai area

A statement by the KFF said that four firefighting units were currently at the scene trying to contain the blaze

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at the tent market in Kuwait’s Al Rai area. Kuwait Fire Force
Ismaeel Naar
May 30, 2022

Firefighters in Kuwait are currently battling to put out a blaze that broke out in a market in the Al Rai area southwest of Kuwait city, according to a statement from the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF).

A statement by the KFF said that four firefighting units were currently at the scene trying to contain the blaze.

"The area of the blaze is at approximately 4,000 square meters with damage mostly affecting tents' building materials and camping products," the KFF said in a statement.

- This is a developing story.

Updated: May 30, 2022, 12:59 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL