Fire breaks out at tent market in Kuwait’s Al Rai area

Firefighters in Kuwait are currently battling to put out a blaze that broke out in a market in the Al Rai area southwest of Kuwait city, according to a statement from the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF).

A statement by the KFF said that four firefighting units were currently at the scene trying to contain the blaze.

"The area of the blaze is at approximately 4,000 square meters with damage mostly affecting tents' building materials and camping products," the KFF said in a statement.

- This is a developing story.