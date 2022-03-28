Fire breaks out at Kuwait International Airport

Six firefighting teams in Kuwait are battling a fire at Kuwait International Airport's new T2 project, the Kuwait Fire Force said on Twitter.

Authorities have yet to say if the fire caused casualties.

The Head of Kuwait's Fire Force, Colonel Mohammad Al Ghareeb, told The National the affected building was under construction.

Flight tracking data showed planes arriving and departing the airport throughout Monday morning. Several early morning flights took off with slight delays, but it is not yet known if this was related to the fire.

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said air traffic was normal and had "not been affected" by the fire.

Ministry of Public Works spokesman Ahmad Saad Al Saleh said a "limited fire" broke out in a section of the T2 project on Monday morning. He said firefighting teams were working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story