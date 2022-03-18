Saudi Arabia extends visas to Ukrainians on humanitarian grounds

Saudi Arabia will extend visas for Ukrainians on humanitarian grounds following a directive from King Salman, Saudi media reported on Thursday.

All Ukrainians, whether they are tourists or business people, can benefit from the extension without fees or fines, Saudi news agency SPA said.

Several countries in the Middle East have offered to accommodate stranded Ukrainians and Russians since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

According to a UN count released on Thursday, more than three million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, more than half of whom have taken refuge in Poland.

Expand Autoplay Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday discussed the conflict in Ukraine and other regional and international issues with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his official visit to the kingdom. All photos: SPA

Many European countries and Canada have launched new immigration programmes that offer fleeing Ukrainians temporary residence permits.

Under such schemes, Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for work and study permits.

This month, the UAE announced it would provide $5 million in relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.

Two more emergency relief flights carrying essential aid departed on Thursday from airports in Dubai and Sharjah for Warsaw, Poland.

The latest aid comes in addition to the aircraft sent by the UAE on March 7 as part of its emergency relief efforts to assist civilians in Ukraine.