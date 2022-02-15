Saudi Arabia thanks US for efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia expressed on Tuesday its appreciation for "US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon”, state news agency SPA reported.

The government also thanked the US administration for supporting Riyadh in defending its territory against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, SPA said, quoting a statement issued after a Cabinet meeting.

“The kingdom is keen on eliminating all causes of escalation in the region and supporting the efforts of the US administration that aims at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear arms,” the statement said.

“Joint efforts are needed to confront the destructive activities of its [Iran’s] affiliate.”

Talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers are under way in Vienna amid growing fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by western nations as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon

The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and the US indirectly, resumed in late November after a pause following the election of conservative President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Irish Foreign and Defence Minister Simon Coveney, whose country acts as facilitator for UN Resolution 2231 endorsing the deal, visited Tehran on Monday.

Coveney said he believed the western parties to the accord were “deeply committed to making this work,” as he addressed reporters alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Vienna talks aim to return the US to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and to ensure Tehran's full compliance with its commitments.

However, US State Department spokesman Ned Price struck a cautious note late Monday.

“We are going to be a bit more circumspect in terms of progress that we may be seeing on the ground in Vienna,” he said. “Time is almost out".