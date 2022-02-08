More than 2,400 old wells covered over in Saudi safety drive

Authorities in Saudi Arabia say 2,450 abandoned wells in the kingdom have been made safe as part of a safety and anti-pollution programme.

The case of Rayan Aourram, 5, who died after becoming trapped in a well in Morocco, raised fears among Saudi Twitter users.

بئر ارتوازية مغطاة بالعشب .. يعني أي شخص ممكن يسقط فيها بسهولة !!

ياليتها بلغت وذكرت الموقع وما اكتفت بالتصوير !!

هذي أرواح بشر ولابد من محاسبة المهملين#الطفل_ريان #الطفل_المغربي_ريان pic.twitter.com/f8CGHdfsi4 — ‏🇸🇦 ‏﮼إحـــســــاس 🇸🇦 (@Ehsas0506) February 5, 2022

Users of the social media platform shared pictures and videos of abandoned wells with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The ministry responded by giving details of action it had taken to fill in 2,450 wells. It also provided a helpline number to report unsafe locations.

“To ensure everyone's safety and reduce groundwater pollution, the ministry was able to fill in and fortify 2,450 abandoned wells in the first phase, and continues to work to fill in the rest of the exposed wells,” MEWA said.

The programme is part of the first phase of a MEWA environment project to restore and fill in abandoned wells throughout the kingdom “to ensure the safety of road pedestrians and hikers” and to reduce waste and pollution.

The ministry gave a helpline number that citizens and residents can use to report any such locations and for emergencies.

MEWA said such information would be helpful to protect people. “Contribute to reporting the exposed and abandoned wells by calling 939 or via the link,” MEWA tweeted.