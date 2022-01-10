Saudi Arabia starts second phase of rebuilding Aden airport a year after Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia has begun the second phase of its project to repair and rebuild Yemen's Aden International Airport.

It came under heavy attack by the Houthi rebels in December 2020 after a plane carrying the country’s new government landed.

“The project aims to boost transport infrastructure, support social bonds and improve the quality of services for travellers and airlines,” the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen said.

The reconstruction includes repairs to the runway, passenger terminal building and cargo area, as well as energy efficiency upgrades, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

At least 22 people were killed, including three aid workers and several government officials, in the attack on December 30, 2020.

It occurred as members of the country’s internationally recognised government, which is based in Aden, arrived.

UN investigators found Yemen’s Houthi rebels responsible for the attack.

They determined that the missiles were launched from Taiz airport and a police station in Dhamar, both of which were under rebel control at the time.