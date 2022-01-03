Watch Saudis perform Dahha folk dance as it snows in Tabuk

Saudis have welcomed the first snowfall of the year by performing a folk dance in videos that have been shared widely on social media.

The spectacle was recorded at the kingdom’s north-western city of Tabuk.

People have been flocking to Jebel Al Lawz since Saturday, when snow began to fall in many areas.

“Well, it finally happened,” one of the people said in a video as snow greeted the dancers.

“It’s real and I can prove it,” laughed another as he held a snowball.

The crowd was performing the Dahha, an ancient dance in the region. It used to be danced by warriors to celebrate victory.

It has some commonalities with Al Ardah, another folk dance native to Saudi Arabia, particularly the Najd region.

In Dahha, men of a tribe dance in two rows standing opposite each other, waving swords. Saudi songs and poems often accompany the dance.

Both Al Ardah and Dahha are performed today at various celebrations such as weddings and at cultural festivals.

Jebel Al Lawz is a mountain in north-west Saudi Arabia, near the Jordanian border.

Snow has covered parts of the kingdom’s northern cities over the past few years. The last time Saudi Arabia experienced so much snow was in 2018, when locals and tourists enjoyed fun snow activities such as riding sleighs and snowball fights.