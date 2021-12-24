Kuwait makes booster vaccine compulsory for residents who want to travel abroad

New rule is part of precautionary measures against the Omicron coronavirus variant

The National
Dec 24, 2021

Kuwait is banning citizens who received their Covid-19 vaccination more than nine months ago from travelling abroad, effective from January 2.

Kuwaitis who were inoculated outside the nine-month period will not be considered fully vaccinated unless they receive a booster dose, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

And in new rules taking effect on Sunday, visitors and residents arriving from abroad will have to present a negative coronavirus PCR test taken within 48 hours of checking in for the flight. All arrivals will also have to undergo a 10-day home quarantine, which can be lifted when a PCR test administered at least 72 hours after arrival shows negative.

Will coronavirus booster shots be needed for ever?
Omicron live updates

The new measures follow an announcement by the Health Ministry on Wednesday that it had detected 12 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in passengers arriving from European countries.

Covid-19 cases caused by the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant are surging worldwide, especially in Europe.

Updated: December 24th 2021, 1:21 PM
CoronavirusKuwaitGulf
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Kuwait makes booster vaccine compulsory for residents who want to travel abroad
An image that illustrates this article UK starts high-speed jet training school for Qatari pilots following £6bn deal
An image that illustrates this article Camel beauty pageant in Al Dhafra - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article PIF-backed Roshn and NHC sign pact to develop housing communities in Saudi Arabia