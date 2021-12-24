Kuwait makes booster vaccine compulsory for residents who want to travel abroad

Kuwait is banning citizens who received their Covid-19 vaccination more than nine months ago from travelling abroad, effective from January 2.

Kuwaitis who were inoculated outside the nine-month period will not be considered fully vaccinated unless they receive a booster dose, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

الطيران المدني : لا يسمح بالسفر خارج دولة الكويت للمواطنين الذين مضى عليهم 9 أشهر على تلقيهم الجرعة المكتملة والمعتمدة لدى دولة الكويت واعتبارهم غير مكتملي التحصين مالم يتلقوا الجرعة التعزيزية ( التنشيطية ) وذلك اعتبارا من يوم الاحد الموافق 2022/1/2. pic.twitter.com/dfDF3rMBnq — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) December 23, 2021

And in new rules taking effect on Sunday, visitors and residents arriving from abroad will have to present a negative coronavirus PCR test taken within 48 hours of checking in for the flight. All arrivals will also have to undergo a 10-day home quarantine, which can be lifted when a PCR test administered at least 72 hours after arrival shows negative.

The new measures follow an announcement by the Health Ministry on Wednesday that it had detected 12 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in passengers arriving from European countries.

Covid-19 cases caused by the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant are surging worldwide, especially in Europe.