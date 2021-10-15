Over 180 Houthi rebels killed outside Yemen's Marib

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting Yemen's government said on Friday it had killed more than 180 Houthi rebels in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

An operation "destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 180 terrorist elements" in Abdiya and surrounding areas, south of Marib, the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition has said hundreds of Iran-backed rebels have been killed in the battle for Marib in recent days. Hundreds of thousands of civilians, including displaced people from other areas of Yemen, are at risk from the Houthi advance.

The Yemeni civil war began when the Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014. The coalition intervened soon after.

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and, after a lull, have renewed their offensive in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the province this year, including about 10,000 of them in September alone, the UN migration agency said.