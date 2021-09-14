Unvaccinated expatriates under 18 can enter Kuwait if they promise to have Covid jab

Warm welcome for a vaccinated expat at Kuwait's international airport. AFP

Residents of Kuwait who are unvaccinated and aged under 18 will now be allowed into the country if they promise to have the Covid-19 jab.

They must "sign a pledge of vaccination upon their entry into the State of Kuwait and hand it over to the Ministry of Interior", said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

It said those in "age categories less than 18 years old and abroad who are allowed to be vaccinated and holding valid resident permit in the state of Kuwait and those who are unable to be vaccinated will be allowed one time entry”.

الطيران المدني : السماح بدخول غير المُطعمين من هم دون الـ 18 عاماً لمرة واحدة وممن لديهم إقامة صالحة ولم يتمكنوا من الحصول على التطعيم خارج دولة الكويت . pic.twitter.com/w09JYGu5tT — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) September 13, 2021

Those who have not received their vaccinations must quarantine upon arrival. They must also sign the pledge and hand it over to the ministry, said the statement.

The directives are expected to be implemented immediately.

Since August 1, only vaccinated Kuwaiti citizens have been allowed to travel abroad.

But those wishing to travel to the country had to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result before they boarded their flight.

Last month, Kuwait's health authorities said they had immunised about 70 per cent of the population against the coronavirus. The country began its vaccination campaign in December.

In April, mobile vaccination units were opened in businesses and mosques around the country.

Kuwait has recently recorded a drop in infections.

On Wednesday the health ministry reported 58 new Covid-19 cases and one related death in the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures took the total number of coronavirus cases to 410,842, with 2,432 deaths.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Kuwait has taken strict measures to curb its spread.

Last week, it resumed commercial flights with India after several months of suspension due to the rise in infections in Asia.

The Kuwait government last month said that commercial flights would resume to six countries - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal and Sri Lanka - but did not give a time frame.

