Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Kuwait on Tuesday said only citizens who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be allowed to travel abroad starting on August 1.

A government statement said the rule excluded children under the age of 16, those with a health ministry certificate saying they cannot be vaccinated, and pregnant women who have a proof of pregnancy certificate from authorities.

Also on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said that all arrivals in Kuwait must have a negative Covid-19 PCR test before they board their flights and must not be showing any symptoms.

All arrivals will have to quarantine at home for seven days unless they take a Covid-19 PCR test in Kuwait that produces a negative result.

The Kuwaiti government on Monday eased some coronavirus-related restrictions and resumed all activities except for gatherings, which include conferences, weddings and social events. Only those vaccinated can take part.

From August 1, people who are not vaccinated are allowed to visit only government buildings, hospitals, private medical centres, pharmacies, consumer co-operative societies, and food and catering outlets.

Kuwait also announced the resumption of direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives, starting on August 1.

The Gulf country reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases on July 6, with 1,993 new infections, but in recent weeks case numbers have been declining.

On Tuesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Health reported 933 new cases and five deaths.

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

