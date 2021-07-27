Kuwait to ease Covid-19 restrictions and resume some flights

Country to resume direct flights with Morocco and the Maldives

Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives starting August 1. Gustavo Ferrari / The National

Jul 27, 2021

The Kuwaiti cabinet has cancelled measures to close commercial activities at 8pm, starting Tuesday. The country will also lift a number of Covid-19 restrictions involving commercial activities and flights.

Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives starting August 1, the head of the governmental communication centre and spokesman for the cabinet, Tareq Al Mezrem, said.

Kuwait will also open all activities, except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings and social events, and will also open special activities for children, starting from September 1, Mr Al Mezrem said. Only those vaccinated can take part.

People who are not vaccinated are allowed to visit government buildings, hospitals, private medical centres, pharmacies, consumer co-operative societies, and food and catering outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

Kuwait reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases on July 6, with 1,993 new infections, but in recent weeks cases have been declining.

On Monday, the Kuwaiti health ministry reported 988 new cases and nine deaths.

Earlier this month, Kuwait began direct flights with the UK, the US, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

KUWAIT COVID19 CORONAVIRUS PROTEST A business owner carries a placard that reads 'No closure without compensation' during a protest in Kuwait City against the closure of salons and health clubs in Kuwait as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus. EPA (EPA)

Profile of Tarabut Gateway

Founder: Abdulla Almoayed

Based: UAE

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 35

Sector: FinTech

Raised: $13 million

Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Company Profile

Company name: NutriCal

Started: 2019

Founder: Soniya Ashar

Based: Dubai

Industry: Food Technology

Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount

Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia

Total Clients: Over 50

Company profile

Name: Tratok Portal

Founded: 2017

Based: UAE

Sector: Travel & tourism

Size: 36 employees

Funding: Privately funded

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

THE SPECS

Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre

Transmission: Seven-speed auto

Power: 165hp

Torque: 241Nm

Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000

On sale: now

