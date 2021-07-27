Kuwait to ease Covid-19 restrictions and resume some flights

Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives starting August 1. Gustavo Ferrari / The National

The Kuwaiti cabinet has cancelled measures to close commercial activities at 8pm, starting Tuesday. The country will also lift a number of Covid-19 restrictions involving commercial activities and flights.

Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and the Maldives starting August 1, the head of the governmental communication centre and spokesman for the cabinet, Tareq Al Mezrem, said.

Kuwait will also open all activities, except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings and social events, and will also open special activities for children, starting from September 1, Mr Al Mezrem said. Only those vaccinated can take part.

People who are not vaccinated are allowed to visit government buildings, hospitals, private medical centres, pharmacies, consumer co-operative societies, and food and catering outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

Kuwait reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases on July 6, with 1,993 new infections, but in recent weeks cases have been declining.

On Monday, the Kuwaiti health ministry reported 988 new cases and nine deaths.

Earlier this month, Kuwait began direct flights with the UK, the US, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

