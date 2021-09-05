Saudi Arabia destroys missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by Houthis

A Houthi fighter keeps watch during a rally in Yemen. Photo: EPA

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired from Yemen towards the Eastern Province and the southern cities of Najran and Jazan by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Debris from one of the missiles was scattered across the eastern city of Dammam, injuring two children and damaging 14 homes, the Ministry of Defence said.

In Dammam, Twitter users reported hearing a loud explosion.

Three booby-trapped drones were also intercepted and destroyed, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said.

"Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia," coalition spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki said.

The attacks were "brutal, irresponsible behaviour" from the rebels in Yemen, he said.

They came four days after Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed two drones launched towards Abha International Airport in the south of the kingdom.

Eight people were injured and a civilian plane was damaged.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against the rebels told state-run TV it would take "strict measures" to protect civilians.

The UAE strongly condemned the attacks and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said systematic terrorist acts by the Houthis reflected the group's blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The UAE also repeated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of citizens and residents.

While there was no immediate comment from the Houthis, the Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the kingdom.

The latest attack came before Hans Grundberg, the UN's new envoy for Yemen, was set to officially assume his duties on Sunday.

Eastern Saudi Arabia is home to major oil infrastructure. An attack in September 2019 temporarily disrupted oil production in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen conflict on behalf of the internationally recognised government, shortly after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2015.

The UN has said Yemen is facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

While the UN is pushing for an end to the conflict, the Houthis have demanded the reopening of Sanaa airport, closed since 2016, before any ceasefire or negotiations are agreed to.

