Saudi Arabia and Bahrain condemn Houthi attack on Yemen military base

An ambulance transports casualties of strikes on Al Anad air base to the Ibn Khaldun hospital in the government-held southern province of Lahij. AFP

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Monday condemned the attack on Yemen’s military base in the southern province of Lahij that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 pro-government soldiers and injured scores more.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked Al Anad military base with several drones and ballistic missiles.

Quote Vigorous and vigilant efforts must be applied to deter any further hostile actions by the Houthis Yemeni President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia renews its stand and solidarity with Yemen and calls for an end to the continued flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, preventing their export to Yemen, and ensuring that they do not violate any UN resolution,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain on Monday also condemned the attacks.

In a statement, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry confirmed its “solidarity with Yemen in its efforts to restore legitimacy and liberate the Yemeni governorates from the Houthis”.

It described the act as a “heinous attack perpetrated by the terrorist Houthi group which contradicts all moral, humanitarian values ​​and principles and seeks to destabilise security and stability in the region”.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the Yemeni people.

Yemeni President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi expressed condolences for the dead and vowed that the “Houthis will pay heavily for all the crimes they have committed against the people of Yemen”, the state news agency Saba reported.

Mr Hadi said that “vigorous and vigilant efforts must be applied to deter any further hostile actions by the Houthis in order to achieve victory and to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the Houthis”.

The Yemeni leader called for unity against the rebels.

“Those in support of a Yemeni republic must direct their efforts towards this enemy,” he said.

"Those who predict they are spared from the rebels' death project are mistaken.”

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack as “further evidence of the bloodthirsty and aggressive nature of Houthi rebels”.

The ministry called on the UN and international community to “categorically denounce this heinous action”.

It also commended the “sacrifices made by our heroic armed forces in trying to help restore security and stability in Yemen and in their fight against the malign Iranian project with the Houthis being used as tools”.

The attack was also condemned by the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

The latest developments took place not long after the Saudi-led Coalition intercepted a missile fired towards the southern city of Jazan.

The kingdom's air defences intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the rebels towards Khamis Mushait on Sunday night.

Yemen's civil war started in 2014 when the Houthis invaded Sanaa and forced Mr Hadi's government to flee.

Tens of thousands of people have died in the war, which has created what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The coalition intervened in the war in March 2015 at the government's request.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

