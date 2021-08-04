Hijackers leave ship seized in Arabian Sea, says British navy

The oil tanker Mercer Street, which came under drone attack earlier this week in a separate incident to the hijacking, seen off Oman.

Hijackers who briefly seized a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates left the ship on Wednesday, a British navy-linked maritime monitor reported, without elaborating.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a public service linked to the British Royal Navy that monitors security risks for civilian shipping, reported that the “incident,” which it had described as a “non-piracy” potential hijacking on Tuesday night, was now “complete.”

“The vessel is safe,” the group said without providing further details.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attempted ship hijack. Shipping authority Lloyd’s List and maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global had both identified the hijacked vessel as Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess.

The AIS tracking status of the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess was "Underway Using Engine" early on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data.

“The ship was reported abandoned at 0200 AM on Wednesday and the hijackers ran away,” a shipping executive told The National.

WARNING 001/AUG/2021 Update 002



Category: Incident – Potential Hijack – Non Piracy



Description: Boarders have left the vessel. Vessel is safe. Incident complete

The vessel had 23 crew members on-board, 21 Indian nationals, one Indonesian and one Sri Lankan. The last port it docked in was Al Basrah in Iraq and it was heading to Karachi port in Pakistan when it was hijacked off UAE's Fujairah coast, the source said.

The ship is heading now to Sohar port in Oman, and should arrive there later on Wednesday at 4pm for maintenance, he added.

Three maritime security sources told Reuters that Iranian-backed forces were believed to have seized the ship.

Britain's Times newspaper also reported that the Asphalt Princess had been hijacked, citing British sources as saying they were “working on the assumption Iranian military or proxies boarded the vessel".

Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran's senior armed forces spokesman, denounced reports of a maritime hijacking as “a kind of psychological warfare and setting the stage for new bouts of adventurism,” the Fars News Agency said.

Earlier, six oil tankers announced at about the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command,” according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.

“At the same time, if they are in the same vicinity and in the same place, then very rarely that happens,” said Ranjith Raja, an oil and shipping expert with data firm Refinitiv. “Not all the vessels would lose their engines or their capability to steer at the same time.”

One of the vessels later began moving.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, flew in circles for hours over the waters, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

Britain's Foreign Office was “urgently investigating” the incident, a representative said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price early on Wednesday said the US was “looking into” the incident but that it was too soon to say what had happened.

“We have seen a very disturbing pattern of belligerence from Iran including belligerence in the maritime domain,” Mr Price told reporters. “But when it comes to this specific incident it’s too early to offer any judgment.”

A warning notice advised ships in the area to exercise extreme caution.

An Emirati Coast Guard vessel patrols off Fujairah

US officials told Reuters the US military was considering repositioning at least one vessel in the general vicinity of the Asphalt Princess to keep a closer eye.

The officials said this would not be uncommon and would be to monitor the situation rather than to make any imminent military moves.

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Tuesday's incident came only days after a drone struck an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members.

The West blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran denied playing any role in the incident, although Iran and its allied militias have used similar weaponised drones in previous attacks.

Israel, the US and UK vowed a “collective response”.

The incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of water through which a fifth of all oil passes.

Alluding to the reports, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told a US think tank that he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner in the region, including endangering shipping.

“We already have an emboldened Iran. Iran is extremely active in the region with its negative activity whether it continues to supply the Houthis [in Yemen] or endanger shipping in the Arabian Gulf … [and] in being part of the destruction that’s happening to Lebanon’s economy,” he said.

Fujairah, on the UAE’s eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have experienced a series of explosions and hijackings. The US Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers.

Also, in 2019, Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz as it was heading from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Dubai.

The raid came after authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, seized an Iranian supertanker carrying $130 million in crude oil on suspicion it was breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Both vessels were later released.

In July last year, an oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran was hijacked off the Emirati coast, following months of tension between Iran and the US. The vessel and its crew ended up in Iran, although Tehran never acknowledged the incident.

