US and Israel to consider 'next steps' after tanker attack kills two

A US Navy personnel member observes the 'Mercer Street' as it sails under US Navy escort following the attack. AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will consider the “appropriate next steps” with international partners, following an attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

“They agreed to work with the United Kingdom, Romania and other international partners to investigate the facts, provide support and consider the appropriate next steps,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The US statement stopped short of linking Iran to the attack on the Mercer Street, off the coast of Oman on Thursday.

Two crew members – a British national and a Romanian citizen – were killed in the attack on the 182-metre vessel, which is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

Israeli media first reported news of the two officials discussing the attack on the Mercer Street, which had been on its way from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates.

Reports cited Mr Lapid as stressing the need for a stronger international response to Iran.

A file photo shows the Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa.

On Friday, Mr Lapid said he had ordered the nation's diplomats to push for UN action against “Iranian terrorism".

“Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terrorism, destruction and instability that affects the whole world,” Mr Lapid wrote.

“We can never remain silent in the face of Iranian terrorism, which also harms freedom of navigation.

“I've instructed the embassies in Washington, London and the UN to work with their interlocutors in government and the relevant delegations in the UN headquarters in New York,” he added.

The region has seen repeated attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships since February, with both countries trading accusations and denials.

Iran has not commented directly, but the state-run Al Alam television network reported that the Mercer Street was targeted in retaliation for a recent Israeli strike on Syria.

US Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted the oil tanker, the American military said on Saturday.

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher were escorting the Mercer Street as it headed to a safe port, the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said.

“US Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack,” a Fifth Fleet official said. “Initial indications clearly point to a [drone]-style attack.”

The attack blasted a hole through the top of the oil tanker’s bridge, where the captain and crew command the vessel, a US official said.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

