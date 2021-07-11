Saudi Arabia: Covid-19 vaccination given to half the population

A Saudi Arabian citizen who contracted Covid-19 in Indonesia is flown to Riyadh on a military medical evacuation aircraft. Source Ministry of Defence

More than half the population of Saudi Arabia has now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, as the kingdom passed 500,000 cases of the virus.

More than 19.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved the use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine in the kingdom.

It is the latest vaccine to be authorised after those made by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford and Johnson & Johnson.

Other than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all others require two doses to provide maximum protection against the coronavirus, although studies show some level of protection after the first shot.

Infections are increasing in the kingdom with an additional 1,177 new cases confirmed on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 500,083.

A total 7,963 people in Saudi Arabia have died with Covid-19, with 16 deaths on Saturday.

On Saturday, a Saudi Arabian citizen who contracted Covid-19 in Indonesia was flown to Riyadh on a special military medical evacuation aircraft at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Defence Ministry reported.

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

If you go The flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes. Portland is a 260 km drive from Seattle and Emirates offers codeshare flights to Portland with its partner Alaska Airlines. The car Hertz (www.hertz.ae) offers compact car rental from about $300 per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz. Parks and accommodation For information on Crater Lake National Park, visit www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm . Because of the altitude, large parts of the park are closed in winter due to snow. While the park’s summer season is May 22-October 31, typically, the full loop of the Rim Drive is only possible from late July until the end of October. Entry costs $25 per car for a day. For accommodation, see www.travelcraterlake.com. For information on Umpqua Hot Springs, see www.fs.usda.gov and https://soakoregon.com/umpqua-hot-springs/. For Bend, see https://www.visitbend.com/.

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



Dunbar

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

