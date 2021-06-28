Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer Covid-19 shots for children

Children aged 12 and above eligible for the coronavirus vaccine as kingdom steps up immunisation drive

Saudi Arabia said it had approved vaccination of 12 to 18-year-olds with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Reuters
Saudi Arabia said it had approved vaccination of 12 to 18-year-olds with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Reuters

Saudi Arabia has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-18, marking a new phase in its campaign to immunise the country against Covid-19.

The decision was taken with the approval of Saudi Food and Drug Authority, based on scientific research, a Ministry Of Health spokesperson told The National.

“Only Pfizer has been approved for those aged 12-18, no other vaccine can be given to this age group. It is safe and effective for youth,” the spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia has so far approved the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are administered free of charge to citizens and residents.

The kingdom last week began administering the second dose of Pfizer to people over the age of 50, to be followed by the 40-50 age group after two weeks.

More than 17.2 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, covering 70 per cent of the adult population.

“To achieve high herd immunity in society, we must follow health precautions and opt for the vaccine. On an individual level, this will decrease chances of infection and critical cases, and it highly decreases the probability of death, even through one jab,” health ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Sunday.

Registration for vaccination can be done through the Sehaty and Tawakkalna apps.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said people accepted to perform Hajj this year must take their second dose within 48 hours of their permit being issued online.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,218 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Sunday. So far, 483,221 people have been infected with coronavirus, with a death toll of 7,775.

