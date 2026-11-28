DefenseAI started operations on Saturday, pledging to build systems with the most advanced technologies amid the UAE's push for AI sovereignty.

The company has assembled a team of more than 100 engineers tasked to develop a software suite of defence operations management systems that are proprietary and artificial intelligence-native, meaning they have been built from the ground up.

“Launching defenseAI in the UAE is a statement of intent,” said its founder and chief executive Hisham Fadel. “Our software is engineered here, by teams who combine defence expertise with AI engineering of the highest standard and that matters to the forces who will rely on it.”

Four key pillars

DefenseAI has four main products, each representing specific scenarios on the field.

They include battlemindAI, which gathers intelligence for co-ordinated action; battleviewAI, a situational awareness system that helps better understand situations; battleplanAI, the planning and decision-support capability; and battlereadyAI, the operational-readiness system that provides health, inventory, configuration and readiness information.

They represent a “unified operational picture that turns information into co-ordinated effect, from first indication to final engagement … [and] sustained operational readiness across people, assets and units at every level”, according to defenseAI's website.

Tech approach

The company says its software suite is built on an open modular technology foundation to support operations that cannot rely on a single network, system or location.

Open modular tech are systems, hardware and software that built from interchangeable components, and generally last longer and are easier to maintain.

The open architecture that defenseAI employs connects equipment, applications and users across command levels, while supporting cloud, on-premises, federated and stand-alone deployments.

“Designed to integrate any sensor, effector, platform and infrastructure, our systems can be extended as operational requirements evolve,” the company said.

“AI capabilities help teams manage information at scale, interpret complexity and act with greater confidence, while judgment and authority remain with the operator.”

Growing market

The AI in defence sector spans key systems in military and defence, including autonomous systems, predictive maintenance, decision-support platforms, cybersecurity and intelligence analysis, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The size of the global AI in defence market is projected to grow to nearly $52 billion by 2034, from an estimated $17.36 billion this year, rising at a compound annual rate of more than 15 per cent, data from the research firm said.

“Commanders need one picture, faster decisions and decisive advantage. We deliver all three, and we keep judgment and authority firmly with the people accountable for the outcome,” Mr Fadel said.