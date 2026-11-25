Speaking hours before Nvidia brought back Jensen Huang, the SandboxAQ founder calls the sell-off a healthy correction and says the next wave of AI will be built on physics, chemistry and finance, not the internet

Jack Hidary is not panicking.

On a Monday morning in Abu Dhabi, with Nvidia nearly 50 per cent off its high and the Nasdaq edging towards a bear market, the SandboxAQ founder calls the rout what he believes it is.

“I think it's a healthy correction,” he says. “You need corrections like this to reassess where things are at.”

Within hours, Nvidia's board would reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive, 11 days after his resignation. By then, Mr Hidary had already addressed the question hanging over the market: what happens to AI without its central banker?

The central bank of AI

I put it to him that Mr Huang had been the Ben Bernanke of AI, effectively running quantitative easing for the entire industry.

With Colette Kress then in charge as interim chief executive, would a change at the top usher in an era of quantitative tightening for an industry increasingly reliant on circular financing?

“I don't think we as an economy are going to go through that,” he says. “I do think some neoclouds are going to go through that.”

With Mr Huang back in the chair by nightfall, the question of who runs AI's central bank has been answered. The neoclouds' problem has not.

The wider sell-off, Mr Hidary says, reflects market nerves, year-end positioning and rising interest rates drawing money out of equities.

“When [Federal Reserve chairman] Kevin Warsh and his colleagues around the world at central banks are offering you good rates, you're going to see some money move over to the other side,” he says. “That's natural.”

His test for any correction is simple.

“Was there anything fundamentally different in the economy from one day to the other? Or is it just market sentiment?”

In this instance, he believes it is the latter. Enterprises remain committed to AI.

2027: The year of convergence

Mr Hidary calls 2027 “the year of convergence”, when the focus of AI shifts from the commodity data of the internet to “verticalised, domain-specific data sets in energy, in bio, in quantitative finance”.

“People have now ticked the box when it comes to LLMs [large language models],” he says. “Every CEO had to go to their boards and say, 'we've checked the box.'”

The next wave, he argues, will be driven by large quantitative models (LQMs). Trained on scientific and numerical data rather than the open internet, they are built to design products rather than draft emails.

“A model trained on cat pictures and Reddit isn't the model we need to actually make these new batteries,” he says.

He is not dismissing chatbots. SandboxAQ's models can now be accessed through Claude under a partnership with Anthropic.

The former neuroscientist draws a parallel with the human brain, where language is only part of the equation.

“But 95 per cent of the brain is not about language. It's about the real world.”

Enterprise AI, he says, has so far “only penetrated documents, slides and basic research”.

This correspondent, whose interview preparation leans on precisely those tools, conceded he needed to up his game.

The real economy

For Mr Hidary, the bigger opportunity lies in energy, commodities, agriculture and industry.

“This is the real economy,” he says. “That's 80 per cent of the GDP.”

Batteries are perhaps his clearest example.

Less than 2 per cent of electricity on the US grid can be stored, he says, leaving it vulnerable. He points to Egypt, which he says has secured $127 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Germany's DEG to install batteries at the Benban Solar Park in the Western Desert region.

His argument is that the pursuit of AI independence starts well before the first chip is switched on.

“To get AI sovereignty, you must first start with the basics of energy sovereignty,” he says.

A real-estate play

For all the billions being poured into AI infrastructure, Mr Hidary is more interested in what happens beyond the data centre.

“The data centre focus, I think, is a red herring,” he says, revisiting a call he made two years ago. “Data centres is a real-estate play, not an AI play.”

Strip away the AI narrative and they are, in his words, “buildings and warehouses, essentially, with electricity”.

The investment opportunity, he argues, lies instead in companies across pharmaceuticals, aerospace and industry that are “embracing AI faster than their peers”.

He singles out Eli Lilly and Roche.

Numbers not words

Finance is where Mr Hidary expects quantitative AI to cut deepest.

“Ultimately, it's numbers and equations, not words, that drive banks, hedge funds, investment funds,” he says. “Language models, fantastic for content, but not great on numbers.”

The lessons of the 2008 financial crisis and the US bank failures of recent years, he argues, should push the industry towards more sophisticated risk management, taking it “beyond Monte Carlo”.

Abu Dhabi's classroom

The talent needed to build these models, Mr Hidary says, is already being trained just down the road.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has grown from 200 students to 900 in three years, he says. The university welcomed its first undergraduate cohort last year.

“That is a very good sign for the health of AI over the next three to five years.”

For all the volatility on Wall Street, Mr Hidary's conviction about where AI goes next appears undiminished. The future, in his telling, is less about what machines can say and more about what they can do.